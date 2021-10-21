The board of Rogers Communications Inc. has voted to remove Edward Rogers as chair and replace him with John MacDonald, the company said Thursday.

Mr. Rogers will remain on the company’s board as a director.

“This has been a challenging time for the corporation and I want to reaffirm on behalf of the majority of the board our support for and total confidence in the management team and CEO of Rogers Communications,” Mr. MacDonald, who has been a director at the company since 2012 and chairs the corporate governance committee, said in a statement.

The board vote followed a letter sent by the company’s independent directors to Toronto Mayor John Tory late Wednesday that says removing Joe Natale as CEO and overhauling the company’s board would pose a risk to the telecom company’s planned $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

The letter, sent by director Bonnie Brooks and viewed by The Globe and Mail, said that Rogers needs to raise $20-billion in the next few months to finance the acquisition of Calgary-based Shaw, and that changing the company’s CEO poses a “massive risk” with underwriters, since Mr. Natale has been their main point of contact.

Changes to the company’s management or board could also cause ratings agencies to believe there is “chaos” within the company and lead to a downgrade that would wipe out all the synergies of the acquisition, the letter says. Shaw chief executive Brad Shaw has requested no more changes to the company’s board or management, the letter also notes.

The warning from independent directors comes after company chair Edward Rogers attempted to replace Mr. Natale with the company’s chief financial officer Tony Staffieri and remove nine other senior leaders. Mr. Natale learned of the plan when Mr. Staffieri accidentally pocket-dialled him while he was discussing the matter with former long-time Rogers chief legal officer David Miller, according to two sources familiar with the fallout from the situation. The Globe is not identifying the individuals because they are not authorized to speak publicly about it.

After hearing the conversation, Mr. Natale approached one of the independent directors and an emergency weekend meeting was called. Mr. Staffieri left the company several days later.

Mr. Rogers has doubled down on his plan to overhaul the company’s leadership in recent days by recruiting new prospective independent directors to replace the ones currently on the board.

“The independent directors, governance committee and HR committee have been creating and trying to implement fencing to keep the chair from interference in the management of the business and continuous scheming behind the leader’s back in this company for the past seven years … That has proven impossible to control,” the letter reads.

If the family trust that controls Rogers through its ownership of the voting class A shares chooses to ignore this issue, the independent directors “may be forced to remove the chair of the board based on the chaotic situation his own unilateral actions have now landed the company in,” it adds.

“This is not the outcome we expected or desired, and we are deeply concerned that the chairman has put the company at great risk that could have been easily avoided had he abided by appropriate governance protocols. We urge you and the trust to consider the avoidable negative outcome and help seek a solution,” the letter reads.

Mr. Tory sits on the advisory committee overseeing the family trust that controls the telecom and media giant. He chaired a Tuesday evening meeting between members of the advisory committee that oversees the Rogers family trust, which controls the company.

More to come.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.