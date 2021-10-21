Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale speaks to shareholders during the Rogers annual general meeting in Toronto on Friday, April 20, 2018.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc.’s chief financial officer Tony Staffieri accidentally phoned the telecom’s CEO Joe Natale while he was discussing plans to unseat Mr. Natale and other executives, with the support of company chair Edward Rogers, according to sources.

Mr. Staffieri was speaking with former long-time Rogers chief legal officer David Miller about the plan when he butt-dialed Mr. Natale, according to two sources familiar with the fallout from the matter. The Globe is not identifying the individuals because they are not authorized to speak publicly about it.

After learning of the plan, which included removing nine other senior executives, Mr. Natale informed an independent director, triggering an emergency weekend board meeting. The majority of the board and Rogers family backed Mr. Natale and his management team. Mr. Staffieri exited the company three days later.

Neither Mr. Staffieri nor Mr. Miller could immediately be reached for comment. Mr. Natale declined to comment.

Opinion: Edward Rogers needs to learn that timing is everything

The attempted coup has triggered a boardroom rift that has split the family, with Mr. Rogers on one side, and his mother, Loretta Rogers, and sisters, Martha Rogers and deputy chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon, on the other. The conflict comes as Rogers awaits regulatory approval for its $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

The family trust that controls Canada’s largest wireless carrier met Thursday in the hopes of resolving the current impasse and to consider limiting Mr. Rogers’s ability to exercise voting control.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.