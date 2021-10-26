Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale speaks to shareholders during the Rogers annual general meeting in Toronto on Friday, April 20, 2018.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Joe Natale was ready to step down as the CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. in late September and the board voted to approve a retirement package for him at a meeting on Sept. 24, according to a court filing.

A resolution was introduced to appoint the company’s chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, in his place.

But members of the board backtracked two days later and instead tabled a resolution to terminate Mr. Staffieri.

The revelations about the board’s abrupt reversal are detailed in a claim filed in a B.C. supreme court in Vancouver on Tuesday by lawyers for Edward Rogers, the chair of the family trust that controls the telecom and media giant.

Mr. Rogers is asking a B.C. court to sanction his decision to reconstitute the board of directors at the Toronto-based telecom without calling a shareholder meeting – a move that other members of the Rogers family oppose.

Mr. Rogers requested in the document that the court declare a shareholder “consent resolution” to replace five of the company’s directors “valid and effective.”

Mr. Rogers was removed as chair of the company’s board last week, after his plan to oust Mr. Natale became public. But Mr. Rogers is also chair of the family trust that controls the telecom and media giant, and following his ouster, he announced his intention to replace the independent directors who had opposed the plan.

On Sunday, at a board meeting that his mother, two of his sisters and the five directors say was invalid, Mr. Rogers was reinstated as board chair.

Tuesday’s filing asks that the court require Rogers to change its register of directors to remove the names of John Clappison, David Peterson, Bonnie Brooks, Ellis Jacob and John A. MacDonald, and to replace them with the names of Mr. Rogers’ chosen directors, Michael Cooper, Jack Cockwell, Jan Innes, Ivan Fecan and John Kerr. Mr. Rogers is also seeking legal costs.

The issue that will be debated in court deals with the legality of making such changes to the board without calling a meeting of shareholders. Mr. Rogers argues that the law in British Columbia, where Rogers is incorporated, allows for such changes through a written resolution.

The Rogers Control Trust, which Mr. Rogers helms, controls 97.5 per cent of Rogers’ voting shares.

Mr. Rogers’s claim quotes the company’s articles of incorporation, stating that “the shareholders may by ordinary resolution remove any Director from office.” B.C.’s Business Corporations Act defines an “ordinary resolution” as one that is either passed by a majority of votes at a shareholder meeting, or is passed after being submitted to any shareholders entitled to vote and consented to in writing by shareholders controlling at least two-thirds of the votes.

Lawyers representing the telecom and media giant plan to argue that Mr. Rogers’s push to reconstitute the company’s board without holding a shareholder meeting deprives the telecom’s non-voting shareholders of the information they need to make investment decisions, according to a source familiar with the matter. The Globe is not identifying the person because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

The claim filed by Mr. Rogers’s lawyers on Tuesday requests that the case should be heard urgently, “to provide clarity” to the board of directors, company stakeholders, and the public markets. The dispute has dragged down the wireless giant’s share price, and resulted in analyst downgrades and inquiries from Ontario’s securities watchdog to Mr. Rogers.

The company’s lawyers agree that the case should be expedited, but also want to ensure that the court has a complete record before reaching a decision, said the source.

While the votes of other shareholders cannot make a meaningful difference because the Rogers Control Trust holds the majority of votes, those opposing the move argue that such disclosures matter, because public shareholders make investment decisions affecting the value of the company, and their support for the company is based on such disclosures.

Rogers’s legal team will argue that this process reflects the best practices of public companies and should not be subverted, according to the source.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.