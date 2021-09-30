Rogers chief financial officer exiting as telecom seeks approval for Shaw takeover

The chief financial officer of Rogers Communications Inc. is leaving the company as the Toronto-based telecom continues to seek regulatory approval of its planned takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.
Rogers announced late Wednesday that Tony Staffieri is exiting effective immediately after nearly a decade as CFO. The company did not provide a reason for his departure.
Paulina Molnar, senior vice-president of controller and risk management, has been appointed as interim CFO. Ms. Molnar has been with Rogers for 16 years, the company said in a statement.
Mr. Staffieri’s departure comes as Rogers is seeking regulatory approval of its deal to acquire Shaw for $26-billion including debt. The deal requires the approval from the Competition Bureau, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED).
The acquisition is expected to face intense regulatory scrutiny as it would reduce the number of wireless carriers from four to three in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Many analysts have predicted that Rogers will have to sell Shaw’s mobile business, Freedom Mobile, in order to get the green light from regulators.
Rogers said in a news release that the acquisition “continues to move forward as previously expected.” The company has said it expects the acquisition to close in the first half of 2022.
Rogers will release its financial results for the third quarter on Oct. 21. The telecom said Wednesday that the results will be in line with the outlook it provided when it released its second-quarter results on July 21. The company reported $3.58-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, up 14 per cent from a year ago, while its second-quarter profit grew 8 per cent to $302-million.
“On behalf of the Rogers team, I thank Tony for the many contributions he made to our company including ensuring the integrity of our financial reporting over the nearly ten years he served as our CFO,” Rogers president and CEO Joe Natale said in a statement.
“We wish him well in his future endeavours and look forward to building on the strong foundation he helped lay for us,” he added.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.