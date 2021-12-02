Robert Depatie, then-CEO of Videotron, speaks at the Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto, June 18, 2008.Yvonne Berg/The Globe and Mail

Rogers Communications Inc. director Robert Dépatie is joining the telecom and media giant’s senior leadership team, the first executive change since the company’s new board replaced the CEO.

Mr. Dépatie, who was formerly the head of Quebecor Inc., becomes president and chief operating officer of the home and business division, a newly created position, on Dec. 6.

His role will include overseeing the connected home business, which offers internet, television and smart home monitoring services; Rogers for Business, which serves large, small and medium enterprises; and the customer service division.

Tony Staffieri, the company’s former chief financial officer, became interim CEO last month, taking over from Joe Natale. The leadership change was the culmination of weeks of boardroom drama that erupted when Edward Rogers, the chair of the company’s board and of the family trust that controls the Toronto-based telecom, first attempted to unseat Mr. Natale in late September.

The move met opposition from his mother, Loretta Rogers, and sisters Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon, and Mr. Staffieri exited the company instead.

The power struggle came in the midst of Rogers’ $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., which is still awaiting regulatory approval.

