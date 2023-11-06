Rogers Communications Inc. says in a new court filing that it has “rational” and “justifiable” reasons for withholding some board information from two of its directors, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers.

Last month, Ms. Rogers-Hixon and Ms. Rogers, who are sisters, launched a legal challenge to obtain the documents, reigniting a long-standing feud between warring factions of the family that controls the telecom giant.

The conflict, which first broke out in the fall of 2021 and divided the telecom’s board, resulted in chairman Edward Rogers replacing five of the company’s directors and the new board replacing the company’s then-CEO, Joe Natale, with its chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri.

In its rebuttal, filed in the B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, the company says it has “significant concerns” about the sisters’ conduct and their choice of counsel.

Ms. Rogers-Hixon is represented by Walied Soliman, the Canadian chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, a firm that also works for Telus Corp., one of Rogers’ main competitors. Rogers argues this is a conflict of interest as information could make its way to Telus through the law firm.

The company says it asked Ms. Rogers-Hixon to terminate the firm or to enter into an undertaking that board materials and discussions would not be shared with the firm but she has refused.

Ms. Rogers-Hixon and Ms. Rogers have argued that the company’s refusal to give them access to the same information other directors are privy to is “oppressive and unfairly prejudicial.”

More to come