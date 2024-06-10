Rogers Communications signs deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros Discovery

Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T says it has signed multiyear deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery for their popular lifestyle and entertainment brands in Canada.

The company says it is launching NBCUniversal’s Bravo channel in Canada in September and will become the English-language television content rights holder in Canada.

Starting in January Rogers will also be the home of Warner Bros. Discovery’s English-language U.S. lifestyle brands, including HGTV, the Food Network and others.

Colette Watson, president of Rogers Sports and Media, says the investment helps advances the company’s position as a strong Canadian broadcaster that can compete with foreign streamers.

Rogers says it will work with Canadian distribution partners to make the content widely available.

The deal comes after Corus Entertainment Inc. announced last week that it had been informed by Warner Bros. Discovery that some of its programming and trademark output arrangements would not be renewed when they expire at the end of the year.