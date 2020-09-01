 Skip to main content
Rogers expands 5G service to over 50 new markets in Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
People walk by a Rogers store in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, on May 24, 2016.

Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Rogers is expanding its fifth-generation wireless service to more than 50 new markets in Ontario, Quebec and Western Canada amid the intensifying race to deploy 5G technology.

After an initial launch in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal in January, Rogers’s early 5G service is now available in dozens of smaller cities including Hamilton, Victoria and Regina.

The fifth generation of wireless technology promises faster speeds, less lag time and a dramatic increase in the number of devices that can be connected. However, the technology will be rolled out gradually and its full benefits won’t be realized until later stages, particularly as additional spectrum – the radio waves used to send wireless signals – becomes available.

Although it is still early days in the technology’s deployment, Rogers customers with 5G-capable smartphones should be able to connect to the network “very often” said Kye Prigg, senior vice-president of access networks and operations at Rogers.

“The speeds they experience, by and large, should be faster than 4G,” Mr. Prigg said.

BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada and Telus Corp. launched their initial 5G networks in June, as the race to market the new technology heated up. Both companies targeted the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton for their initial launches. (The two carriers share the radio access portion of their networks, with each one responsible for roughly half the country.)

Bell and Telus have both used gear from China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. extensively in their 4G networks, and are delivering their initial 5G service by adding a channel on top of those existing networks. However, the companies recently inked deals with other suppliers – including Swedish supplier Ericsson Inc., Finland-based Nokia Corp. and South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – and have vowed not to use Huawei equipment in their “standalone” 5G networks unless Ottawa allows it.

The federal government is in the midst of a lengthy cybersecurity review that is expected to determine whether the Shenzhen company will be permitted to supply gear for the country’s fifth-generation wireless networks.

Rogers, meanwhile, has chosen Ericsson Inc. as its 5G vendor. The company is using a mix of different spectrum bands – radio waves used to send wireless signals – to deliver the service. Its initial launch was with 2,500 MHz spectrum, but Rogers is now adding the 600 MHz band – which can carry wireless data across longer distances and through dense urban areas – and AWS spectrum into the mix. Using multiple bands provides better coverage and capacity, Mr. Prigg said.

The federal government has committed to making more spectrum available to support the delivery of fifth-generation wireless services. Last week, Ottawa launched a consultation to repurpose 3,800-megahertz spectrum for 5G. (The band is currently being used for wireless broadband and fixed satellite service.)

The announcement was made after the government postponed the auction of 3,500-megahertz spectrum by six months, to June, 2021, because of the pandemic. Both the 3,500 and 3,800 bands are key for 5G wireless services.

