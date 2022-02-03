Rogers is marketing hybrid securities to U.S. institutional investors, after raising $2-billion in the Canadian market in early December by offering the same sort of notes with a 5-per-cent interest rate.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T faces investor pressure to increase the interest rate on a planned US$1.5-billion bond offering, as the telecom company raises capital ahead of its planned takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T

This week, Rogers is marketing hybrid securities to U.S. institutional investors, after raising $2-billion in the Canadian market in early December by offering the same sort of notes with a 5-per-cent interest rate. The hybrid securities have characteristics of both debt and equity and mature in 60 years, features that earn favourable treatment from agencies that are currently reviewing the telecom company’s credit rating.

Rogers and its investment banks initially pitched the U.S. dollar-denominated hybrid securities on Wednesday with 5.125-per-cent interest, then increased the proposed rate on Thursday to 5.25 per cent in the face of lukewarm demand, according to investment bankers working on the transaction and a report from Bloomberg. The Globe and Mail is not identifying these sources because they are not permitted to speak for the company.

Late Thursday, the telecom’s bankers had orders for approximately US$800-million of hybrid securities, according to an investment banker familiar with the offering, who said the company may have to raise the rate to 5.5 per cent to complete the transaction. A Rogers spokesperson declined to comment.

Since Toronto-based Rogers announced its $2-billion Canadian financing six weeks ago – the largest domestic hybrid offering completed to date – interest rates are expected to increase on inflation concerns and the stock market has sold off, with many tech stocks declining sharply.

On Thursday, S&P Global Ratings assigned a BBB- rating to the company’s proposed US$1.5-billion hybrid offering, which is one notch above a non-investment grade and two notches below the company’s BBB+ corporate rating. S&P said the hybrid security received a lower rating to “reflect the notes’ subordination and the company’s ability to defer interest payments.”

S&P and other ratings agencies put Rogers on credit watch, with negative implications, after the company announced its $26-billion takeover of Calgary-based Shaw last March. Rogers then committed $3.3-billion to buy wireless spectrum for 5G networks in July.

The Shaw acquisition, which is currently being reviewed by the federal government, will see Rogers spend $19-billion in cash, issue 23.6 million Rogers shares to the Shaw family, and assume $5.8-billion of Shaw debt and preferred shares.

Rogers has consistently said it will maintain an investment-grade rating when the Shaw transaction closes, which is expected this spring. S&P said Rogers will need to deliver on promises of approximately $1-billion in annual synergies after combining its cable and wireless networks with Shaw to maintain an investment-grade rating.

Rogers is also expected to sell assets, potentially including Shaw’s Freedom wireless business, to satisfy regulatory concerns, raising money that could be used to pay down debt, according to analysts.

While Rogers’s planned U.S. hybrid securities don’t mature until 2082, S&P said the telecom company has incentives to retire the securities within 25 years, which means the notes are similar to many long-term corporate debt offerings.

The interest rate on the hybrid securities increases by 25 basis points in Year 10, or 2032, and a further 75 basis points in Year 25, or 2047, the credit-rating agency said in a report. There are 100 basis points in a percentage point.

S&P said it expects Rogers will call the debt in 2047.

