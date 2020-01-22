Rogers falls short of revenue forecasts as more customers switch to unlimited data plans

Rogers Communications Inc. missed revenue expectations and saw its fourth quarter net income decline by 7 per cent as more customers signed up for its unlimited data plans.
Rogers reported revenue of $3.95-billion for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, below the consensus analyst estimate of $3.97-billion from S&P Capital IQ.
Its quarterly net income totalled $468-million, down from $502-million a year ago. The earnings amounted to 92 cents per share, down from 97 cents per share during the fourth quarter of 2018.
Rogers introduced new data plans – which eliminate overage fees and instead throttle customers’ speeds when they hit their data limits – last summer, prompting its competitors to follow suit. The launch sparked an intensely competitive period for Canada’s largest telecom companies.
Rogers said roughly 1.4 million subscribers have signed on to the unlimited data plans – about three times what the company had expected by this point.
About 60 per cent of its existing clients who moved to the unlimited plans were on cheaper plans and are now paying more for service, while 40 per cent were on pricier plans and are now paying less. The shift to unlimited data plans has led to a drop in lucrative overage charges, which historically have represented about 5 per cent of the company’s wireless service revenues annually.
Rogers reported total service revenues – which don’t include revenues from equipment and devices – of $3.24-billion for the three months ended Dec. 31, down 1 per cent from a year ago when it had $3.28-billion in service revenues. The decline was partly due to a 1 per cent year-over-year dip in its wireless services revenues, which totalled $1.79-billion for the quarter.
Rogers added 27,000 net new internet subscribers and 131,000 net new postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter. Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers who pay upfront for wireless services
“Our fourth quarter results reflected healthy wireless postpaid and internet customer additions, and strong demand for Rogers Infinite data plans, which grew 40 per cent sequentially,” president and CEO Joe Natale said in a statement.
