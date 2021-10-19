 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

Rogers family, independent directors to meet Tuesday to discuss boardroom rift

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Members of the family trust that controls Rogers Communications Inc. and independent directors are scheduled to meet in Toronto on Tuesday evening to discuss a possible way forward for the telecom and media giant amid a boardroom rift, according to a source close to the board.

The meeting comes after chair Edward Rogers unsuccessfully attempted to replace Rogers CEO Joe Natale with the chief financial officer Tony Staffieri, triggering a boardroom fight that has pitted Mr. Rogers against his sisters, Martha Rogers and deputy chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon, and his mother, Loretta Rogers.

The attempted coup at Canada’s largest wireless carrier, which has erupted during the $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., failed when a majority of the company’s board opposed the move during an emergency meeting held on Sunday, Sept. 26. Mr. Staffieri left the company without explanation three days later.

Story continues below advertisement

During Tuesday’s meeting, various parties are expected to present their perspectives on recent developments and a possible path forward for the company, according to the source, whom The Globe is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Lawyers representing various parties are also going to be in attendance, the source said.

The discussions will take place on the eve of a board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, and the company’s third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

On Monday, The Globe reported that Mr. Rogers has made a formal request for a list of the company’s shareholders and had discussions with potential candidates to replace board members, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The Globe is not identifying the person because they are not authorized to discuss the matter.

Mr. Rogers said in a statement Monday that he sees “room for improvement” in the company’s long-term performance and that he is acting in the best interests of Rogers Communications Inc.

The Rogers Control Trust, which, along with other family holding companies it controls, owns 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting Class A shares, is overseen by an advisory committee comprising 10 people. Loretta Rogers, her daughters Martha and Lisa Rogers, as well as Loretta’s nephew David Robinson, sit on the committee along with Mr. Rogers, who is the chair of the control trust, and Ms. Rogers-Hixon, who is vice-chair.

The committee’s non-family members are Alan Horn, who previously served as the company’s chief financial officer and its interim CEO; Thomas Hull, a childhood friend of the company’s founder, Ted Rogers; Ted’s longtime adviser Phil Lind; and Toronto mayor John Tory, who ran Rogers’s cable operations under Ted.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies