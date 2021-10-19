Rogers family, independent directors to meet Tuesday to discuss boardroom rift

Members of the family trust that controls Rogers Communications Inc. and independent directors are scheduled to meet in Toronto on Tuesday evening to discuss a possible way forward for the telecom and media giant amid a boardroom rift, according to a source close to the board.
The meeting comes after chair Edward Rogers unsuccessfully attempted to replace Rogers CEO Joe Natale with the chief financial officer Tony Staffieri, triggering a boardroom fight that has pitted Mr. Rogers against his sisters, Martha Rogers and deputy chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon, and his mother, Loretta Rogers.
The attempted coup at Canada’s largest wireless carrier, which has erupted during the $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., failed when a majority of the company’s board opposed the move during an emergency meeting held on Sunday, Sept. 26. Mr. Staffieri left the company without explanation three days later.
During Tuesday’s meeting, various parties are expected to present their perspectives on recent developments and a possible path forward for the company, according to the source, whom The Globe is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Lawyers representing various parties are also going to be in attendance, the source said.
The discussions will take place on the eve of a board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, and the company’s third-quarter earnings on Thursday.
On Monday, The Globe reported that Mr. Rogers has made a formal request for a list of the company’s shareholders and had discussions with potential candidates to replace board members, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The Globe is not identifying the person because they are not authorized to discuss the matter.
Mr. Rogers said in a statement Monday that he sees “room for improvement” in the company’s long-term performance and that he is acting in the best interests of Rogers Communications Inc.
The Rogers Control Trust, which, along with other family holding companies it controls, owns 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting Class A shares, is overseen by an advisory committee comprising 10 people. Loretta Rogers, her daughters Martha and Lisa Rogers, as well as Loretta’s nephew David Robinson, sit on the committee along with Mr. Rogers, who is the chair of the control trust, and Ms. Rogers-Hixon, who is vice-chair.
The committee’s non-family members are Alan Horn, who previously served as the company’s chief financial officer and its interim CEO; Thomas Hull, a childhood friend of the company’s founder, Ted Rogers; Ted’s longtime adviser Phil Lind; and Toronto mayor John Tory, who ran Rogers’s cable operations under Ted.
