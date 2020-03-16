Rogers, Fido, Chatr relax long-distance rules to ease communication amid coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Rogers Communications Inc. is waiving long-distance fees for mobile voice calls within Canada until April 30 as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. is waiving long-distance fees for mobile voice calls within Canada until April 30 as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Unlimited Canadawide long-distance voice calling is included with many mobile plans but Rogers says the feature will be extended to other customers of its Rogers, Fido and Chatr brands.

The Rogers and Fido brands will also waive roaming fees outside Canada for consumers with postpaid plans and for small businesses until April 30.

The change is among several measures announced by Rogers, Bell and Telus, as well as other players including Shaw, Videotron and Eastlink since officials increased their COVID-19 containment efforts last week.

Governments, businesses and other organizations have stepped up their efforts to use internet and mobile communications instead of in-person contacts.

Rogers says its Rogers and Fido services will not be suspended or disconnected for any customers experiencing financial difficulties over the next 90 days.

