Quebecor headquarters are shown during the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, May 12, 2016.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebecor Inc. is in talks with Rogers Communications Inc. about reducing the rates that are charged when Freedom Mobile customers roam on the Rogers network, in order to win the federal industry minister’s approval for a deal that would see Quebecor acquire Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, sources say.

Quebecor’s telecom subsidiary, Videotron Ltd., is set to acquire Freedom Mobile, which is currently owned by Shaw Communications Inc., for $2.85-billion as part of the larger, $20-billion takeover of Shaw by Rogers.

However, the deal still requires the sign-off from Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, whose department has to allow the transfer of Shaw’s wireless licences to Videotron.

The Globe previously reported that Mr. Champagne has asked for firm commitments to maintain affordable and accessible wireless services, including written undertakings that impose consequences if the telecoms break their promises.

Rogers and Videotron are currently in negotiations over a number of commercial issues in order to meet the government’s conditions, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

One of the commercial issues being negotiated involves the domestic roaming rates that telecoms charge when a competitor’s customers roam on their cellphone towers, the sources said. Although customers are not directly charged those rates on their bills, they are a cost borne by carriers and therefore impact wireless prices. Freedom Mobile relies on its competitors’ networks outside of Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

It is unclear what impact the negotiations may have on the timing of the deal. Rogers, Shaw and Videotron recently extended the deadline for their deals, which have faced numerous delays and regulatory setbacks, to Feb. 17.

A spokesperson for Rogers declined to comment. A representative of Quebecor could not immediately be reached for comment.

