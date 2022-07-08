People use Starbucks' provided WIFI at a store in Toronto amid a nationwide Rogers outage, affecting many of the telecommunication company's services, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole BurstonCole Burston/The Canadian Press

A widespread Rogers outage on Friday is interrupting wireless, cable and internet services across the country. It’s also having an impact on emergency services and payment systems, causing far-reaching disruptions to transportation, education, retail and more.

Over the last two years, pandemic restrictions meant many more Canadians were working from home and using cashless payments, both of which rely on internet connectivity. Today’s Rogers outage, the second for the company in 15 months, has made those tasks extremely challenging, as well as other conveniences people rely upon, such as online banking, navigation apps, ride sharing and food delivery apps and more.

While the exact number of people affected by the outage is not known, Rogers has over 11 million wireless customers, and its network also supports Fido’s three million customers. TekSavvy, which buys network access from Rogers, has 300,000 users, and customers at Chatr, a mobile company run and operated by Rogers, are also impacted by the outage.

Here is a list of services affected across the country. We will continue to update this as more information is released.

Cellular and internet providers

Rogers internet and cellular customers are experiencing a network outage, and the company tweeted a statement apologizing to its customers for the disruption.

Fido, which runs on Rogers’ network, has issued a similar statement to Rogers, reiterating that teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue.

Chatr, which is owned and operated by Rogers, issued a statement about the outage impacting its customers.

TekSavvy, which buys access to Rogers network on a wholesale level, tweeted that while phone lines at their contact centre have been restored, the internet outage continues with “no ETA for a fix.”

Banking and payment processing

A sign informing customers of the Rogers outage at the H&M at Fairview Mall in Toronto on July 8, 2022.Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Interac said in a statement that debit services are currently unavailable online and at checkout and that e-transfer is also widely down, affecting the ability to send and receive payments. The outage is restricting businesses’ ability to use Interac and debit services to accept payment.

Customers at many Canadian banks are reportedly not able to send and receive Interac e-transfers. The banks impacted include:

RBC

CIBC

Scotiabank

BMO

TD

Emergency services

Multiple police services, including Toronto Police, Fredericton Police, Winnipeg police, and Edmonton Police have advised that anyone on the Rogers network attempting to call 911 should use a land line.

Scarborough Health Network has asked all on-call physicians and staff to physically go into the hospital for their shift until internet and phone service is resolved.

Transportation and transit

ArriveCAN, the application used to submit mandatory travel and public health information before entering Canada, might be affected by the outage. The Canadian Border Services Agency tweeted that “Due to the current Rogers network outage, travellers may not be able to complete their ArriveCAN submission.” Paper copies of proof of vaccinations and government-issued documents will be required.

Service Canada stated that its call centres and offices, including passport offices, are impacted by the outage.

Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, UP Express and the Presto cards used for Toronto’s transit system, tweeted that fares cannot be purchased using debit or credit and e-tickets may be unavailable. Metrolinx stated that fares cannot be purchased using debit and credit and e-tickets may be unavailable.

TransLink BC, Metro Vancouver’s transportation network, stated that its Compass vending machines at stations are not able to accept debit payments, but still accept cash and credit.

The Confederation Bridge between P.E.I. and New Brunswick is unable to process debit, and can only accept cash, gift cards and credit cards.

Edmonton Transit Service says the telecommunications network issues are affecting real-time trip information, but no other impacts to its transit and planning tools are being reported.

Toronto’s Parking Authority, Green P Parking, tweeted about service disruptions to their payment system.

BikeShareTO, the public bike sharing system in Toronto, has stated all of its stations and bikes are inaccessible at this time.

Mobi by Shaw Go, Vancouver’s public bike share program, is also experiencing “technical difficulties” affecting all stations.

OC Transpo, Ottawa’s public transit, is experiencing “technical issues” with the internet.

Schools and libraries

Both the Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board, who are running remote summer programs, announced that classes will be moved to asynchronous learning and due dates will be pushed back a day. Waterloo Region cancelled student assessments for secondary students.

The University of Waterloo tweeted that all points of sale were impacted, and its Stratford campus was completely offline. Simon Fraser University said that all cellular and internet services across all campuses were affected by the outage.

Toronto Public Library listed over a dozen branches currently without WiFi service. Barrie Public Library stated that public computers, self-checkout machines, book kiosks and debit were unavailable.

Retail and entertainment

The Calgary Stampede, which is starting on July 8, tweeted a statement reminding guests to come prepared with cash or credit as some methods of payments at the event are impacted by the outage.

Shopping malls including Yorkdale in Toronto and Square One in Mississauga have said some stores won’t be open due to the outage.

Some people have reported their building’s buzzer systems also being down due to the outage.

Finding solutions

While people wait for access to Rogers to be restored, some have chosen to seek out working WiFi at local coffee shops, hotel lobbies, libraries unaffected by the outage, and other publicly accessible spaces.

Starbucks locations across the country have seen a rush of customers hoping to use their free WiFi, despite having issues in stores with some of their payment systems.

