Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T is countersuing its former CEO Joe Natale, arguing that he should pay back some of the severance he has already received after the company retroactively made his dismissal for cause.

The counterclaim comes in response to Mr. Natale’s lawsuit for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract, filed in court last month. Mr. Natale was ousted in late 2021 amid a dramatic power struggle in the telecom’s upper ranks.

In a statement of defence and counterclaim filed in court on Tuesday, the company alleges that Mr. Natale persistently attempted to “subvert corporate governance and his fiduciary duties for his personal gain.”

“Despite his misconduct, which constitutes cause for dismissal, Natale brings this action in a final attempt to profit at RCI’s expense,” the company alleges.

The company says it has no further obligations to Mr. Natale, and that he “must now answer for his conduct and the harm he caused to the Company.”

“And he must repay the significant severance he has already received beyond what he is entitled to under a with cause termination,” the company argues.

Mr. Natale – who was replaced by the company’s former chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, after a battle between opposing factions of the Rogers family and the company’s board – is seeking at least $24-million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.

The conflict, which erupted when chairman Edward Rogers first attempted to replace Mr. Natale with Mr. Staffieri, resulted in Mr. Rogers replacing five independent directors with his own slate of candidates.

In a statement of claim filed last month, the former CEO argues that he excelled in his role, including orchestrating the $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications, and was rated as outperforming the board’s expectations of him on all four of his annual performance reviews.

Mr. Natale claims that his employment terms were enhanced “amidst significant acrimony” between members of the company’s board to keep him in his role during a pivotal moment for the company, as it struggled with corporate governance issues and sought regulatory approval for its takeover of Shaw.

Mr. Natale claims that the telecom is refusing to fulfill its contractual obligations to him, including a $4-million bonus payable on closing of the Shaw deal, which took place in April, 2023, as well as an additional $20-million that he says he was owed 30 days after closing. Mr. Natale is also seeking additional payments of undisclosed amounts relating to performance-related restricted stock units.

He is also seeking “punitive, moral, and aggravated damages,” claiming that the company’s chairman and controlling shareholder, Edward Rogers, and his wife Suzanne Rogers harmed his reputation by hiring the actor Brian Cox to create a disparaging video about Mr. Natale and then distributing the video to various friends, family members and colleagues.

In the video, Mr. Cox, who portrays media mogul Logan Roy on HBO’s acclaimed television drama Succession, congratulates Mr. Rogers for his “real-life Succession at Rogers Communications” and for ousting Mr. Natale.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.