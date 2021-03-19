Rogers lands contract to build hundreds of cell towers to expand wireless service in Eastern Ontario

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Rogers lands contract to build hundreds of cell towers to expand wireless service in Eastern Ontario

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A cell tower stands outside the Rogers Communications headquarters in Toronto on March 15, 2021.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Rogers Communications Inc. has beaten out Bell Mobility Inc. for a contract to build hundreds of cellphone towers that will service a swath of 113 municipalities in Eastern Ontario.

Rogers will invest more than $150-million in the project, a public-private partnership with the federal government, the province of Ontario and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), a non-profit aimed at improving connectivity in the region.

The federal and provincial governments are each investing $71-million, while the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus, which started EORN, and the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus are contributing a combined $10-million to the project.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the endeavour, which involves building 300 new cellular towers and upgrading 350 existing ones, will cost more than $300-million. That makes it the largest private-public partnership in Canadian wireless history, according to Rogers.

“This allows us to reach areas that we normally couldn’t because they’re far off the beaten track,” said Dean Prevost, president of Connected Home and Rogers for Business, divisions of Rogers that serve businesses and public-sector clients.

“When it’s done in 2025, this will be an enormous expansion to what exists there today,” Mr. Prevost said. Local residents and businesses can expect to start seeing service improvements by the end of the year, he added.

The project will not only bring service to wireless dead zones in the region, it will also accelerate the rate at which the municipalities get 5G service, Mr. Prevost said. The project will include areas such as Kingston, Belleville, Kawartha Lakes and Prince Edward County.

The contract is the culmination of a long-running effort by EORN, which spent the better part of two years mapping out gaps in the region’s wireless coverage.

“You can drive in some places for 10, 20, 60 or more kilometres in some spots and not have any signal whatsoever,” said Jim Pine, the chief administrative officer for Hastings County and an EORN co-lead.

That’s especially problematic in emergency situations, where someone driving down a stretch of highway might not be able to place a 911 call, Mr. Pine said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People need to be able to connect, but there are places where you just can’t right now,” he said. “We’re going to fix that.”

Mr. Pine said the contract was awarded through a public procurement process. There were two bidders – Rogers and Bell Mobility, a division of BCE Inc. “Both were excellent proposals ... but the Rogers bid was the preferred bid for us.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies