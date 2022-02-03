Rogers Communications Inc. raised US$750-million in financing late Thursday, half the amount the telecom company targeted when it began marketing the offering earlier this week.

Rogers sold hybrid securities that pay a 5.25-per-cent interest rate and mature in 60 years to U.S. institutional investors, raising money the company will use to pay down debt ahead of its planned $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., which is expected to close this summer.

In early December, Rogers raised $2-billion selling hybrid securities with a 5-per-cent interest rate to Canadian investors, an offering greeted with strong investor demand. The hybrid securities have characteristics of both debt and equity, features that earn favourable treatment from agencies that are reviewing company’s credit rating.

On Wednesday, the Toronto-based company and its investment banks launched a marketing campaign with plans to sell US$1.5-billion of bonds that pay 5.125-per-cent interest, according to investment banking sources and a report from Bloomberg. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The interest rate was boosted to 5.25 per cent, and Rogers ended up selling US$750-million of securities.

The offering was done as a private placement to U.S. institutions, such as insurers and pension plans, and is expected to close on Feb. 11.

Since Toronto-based Rogers announced its $2-billion Canadian financing six weeks ago – the largest domestic hybrid offering completed to date – central banks have warned of sharp increases in interest rates on inflation concerns and the stock market has sold off, with many tech stocks declining sharply.

S&P Global Ratings and other agencies put Rogers on credit watch, with negative implications, after the company announced plans to acquire Calgary-based Shaw last March. Rogers then committed $3.3-billion to buy wireless spectrum for 5G networks in July.

The Shaw acquisition, which is currently being reviewed by the federal government, will see Rogers spend $19-billion in cash, issue 23.6 million Rogers shares to the Shaw family, and assume $5.8-billion of Shaw debt and preferred shares.

