Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T has launched 5G service on the “busiest sections” of Toronto’s subway system, the company announced Wednesday amid a dispute with rival telecoms that have been seeking access to the Rogers-owned network.

The dispute between Rogers and its two main competitors – BCE Inc. BCE-T and Telus Corp. T-T – began months ago, after Rogers announced it was acquiring BAI Canada Inc., the Canadian branch of an Australian telecommunications infrastructure company with the sole right to develop wireless infrastructure inside Toronto Transit Commission subway tunnels.

BCE had asked Canada’s telecom regulator for an order prohibiting Rogers from onboarding its own customers onto the network until it is able to provide access to all wireless carriers.

BCE and Telus have also asked federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to intervene in the spat.

In a filing to Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada earlier this month, Rogers argued that it should be allowed to launch services in the subway system for its own customers before waiting for the dispute to be resolved.

The company said in a press release on Wednesday that its customers will now have fifth-generation wireless service – allowing them to talk, text and stream – on all stations and tunnels in the “Downtown U” portion of the subway, as well as Spadina and Dupont stations. Service is also available on thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank, as well as the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations.

“TTC and Rogers staff worked hard to make this happen quickly and I look forward to the full build out being completed with all wireless carriers signing on to the network,” Rick Leary, CEO, Toronto Transit Commission, said in a statement.

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri called it an “important milestone.”

“We’re working hard to modernize and expand the network so all riders can reliably access 911 and connect to 5G everywhere across the subway system, including underground,” Mr. Staffieri said in a statement.

With a report from the Canadian Press

More to come