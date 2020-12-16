 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Rogers launching standalone 5G wireless networks

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. is launching standalone 5G wireless networks in Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto.

The rollout makes the company the first of the large Canadian telecoms to introduce the standalone service.

Initial deployments of fifth-generation wireless service have relied on installing 5G-capable radios on top of existing 4G network backbones. Canada’s large wireless carriers – Rogers, Telus Corp. and BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada – all used this approach to launch early iterations of 5G service this year.

Story continues below advertisement

To reap the full benefits of the new generation of wireless technology – including much faster upload and download speeds, a significant reduction in lag time and the ability to power smart cities and driverless cars – telecom providers will need to build new, standalone 5G core networks. (The core can be considered the brain of a telecom network.)

The standalone 5G networks Rogers launched on Wednesday were built with gear from Swedish supplier Ericsson. However, wireless customers won’t see improvements to their service until the next generation of 5G-capable devices arrives; the 5G smartphones currently available in Canada, including the latest version of Apple’s iPhone, are only compatible with non-standalone 5G service and 4G networks.

Rogers was the first to start rolling out non-standalone 5G service, in January. It is now available in 160 communities across the country.

Analysts have described the race to 5G as highly competitive. Bell and Telus, which share the radio access portion of their networks, launched initial 5G services in June.

“We need to be the first ones to get the [new] devices on the network,” Luciano Ramos, senior vice-president of network development and core engineering at Rogers, said in an interview. “That’s a competitive advantage.”

Being first will help attract wireless customers, Mr. Ramos said, but will also allow Rogers to work with businesses as they look for ways to use 5G to improve their operations.

“A lot of these use cases and business opportunities have not been developed or created yet,” Mr. Ramos said. “Being leaders puts us in a great position to talk to customers and work together with customers and our partners in the innovation world to drive these business opportunities.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is still relatively early in the years-long 5G journey, said David Everingham, chief technology officer at Ericsson Canada.

“This is an important milestone, but there’s another slew of important milestones that are going to come next year and the year after to continue to make 5G in Canada live up to the potential that we all think it has,” Mr. Everingham said. Ericsson is also supplying gear for Telus and Bell’s fifth-generation wireless networks.

In previous iterations of wireless technology, a national wireless network would typically have a small number of cores, perhaps two or three, housed in large data-centre buildings.

“In 5G, the concept kind of evolves,” Mr. Ramos said. “You can have multiple cores in different parts of the network to support the traffic patterns, to deploy and support the technology capabilities that you’re trying to get.”

Having multiple cores closer to users will drastically reduce lag time, referred to in the industry as latency, and is expected to enable new applications, from mobile gaming to remote surgery.

Some analysts had predicted that Canadian carriers wouldn’t launch standalone 5G networks until 2022 or even 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think maybe the analysts underestimated the pace of 5G, and the appetite of players in the market to really invest early and take a leadership position, both for their own competitive reason and to really drive the benefits that can be seen in a larger economic context,” Mr. Everingham said, pointing out that only four other standalone networks have been launched globally.

Other telecoms that have launched standalone 5G networks are T-Mobile in the United States, Australia’s Telstra, Britain’s Vodafone and China Telecom.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies