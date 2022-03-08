Rogers locked in financing for its proposed takeover of Shaw on Monday by selling more than $13-billion of bonds.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. locked in financing for its proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. on Monday by selling more than $13-billion of bonds.

Toronto-based Rogers tapped U.S. credit markets for US$7.05-billion by selling five bond issues, and raised another $4.25-billion in Canadian credit markets with four bond issues. The offerings were upsized and done at lower interest rates than Rogers initially anticipated, due to strong investor demand.

The money, along with new term loans from banks, will replace a $19-billion bridge loan from Bank of America Corp. that Rogers struck to last March, when the company announced plans to acquire Calgary-based Shaw.

Rogers will not be allowed to acquire all of Shaw’s wireless spectrum licenses, Industry Minister says

Rogers arranges $19-billion financing to fund Shaw takeover ahead of expected rise in interest rates

Rogers said in a press release that after paying its investment bankers, lawyers and other fees, the company will receive US$6.95-billion from the U.S. bond issues and $4.22-billion from the Canadian offerings. The financings were done as a private placement to institutional investors, such as pension plans and insurers, and are expected to close on March 11.

“Rogers expects to use the net proceeds from both offerings to pay a portion of the cash consideration for its pending acquisition of Shaw,” the company said.

The acquisition needs to be approved by the federal Liberal government and is worth $26-billion, including $6-billlion of Shaw debt that Rogers will assume. The two companies have consistently said the transaction will close by the end of June.

Rogers opted to raise the money now, rather than after completing the Shaw takeover, because credit markets were supportive and the company was concerned that rising interest rates and uncertainty from events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine would make it more expensive to borrow in the future, according to investment banking sources working on the financing. The Globe and Mail is not identifying these sources because they are not permitted to speak for the two companies.

The offerings were upsized and done at lower interest rates than Rogers initially anticipated, due to strong investor demand, sources said. Bankers said Rogers initially only planned to raise $3-billion in its Canadian dollar denominated financing. Credit rating agencies reaffirmed Rogers as an investment grade borrower on Monday.

Last week, federal Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement the government would not permit Rogers to acquire all of Shaw’s wireless licenses. Analysts predict Rogers will be forced to sell part of Shaw’s cell phone business, which includes Freedom Mobile, to win approval for the takeover.

If Rogers does sell assets, the money raised will be used to pay down term loans taken out to pay for the Shaw acquisition, according to sources. If Rogers does not close the takeover in the next 12 months, sources said the company will repurchase the bonds at a small premium to their selling price.

Rogers’ U.S. dollar denominated borrowing consisted of US$1-billion of three year debt that paid 2.95 per cent interest, US$1.3-billion of five year notes with a 3.2 per cent rate, US$2-billion of 3.8 per cent notes that mature in 10 years, US$750-million of 20 year debt with 4.5 per cent interest US$2-billion of 30 year debentures with 4.55 per cent interest.

The Canadian dollar denominated issue is made up of $1.25-billion of three-year notes that pay 3.1 per cent, $1-billion of 3.75 per cent debt due in seven years, $1-billion of 10-year debt with 4.25 per cent rate and $1-billion of 30-year notes offering 5.25 per cent interest.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.