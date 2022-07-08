The Rogers logo is photographed in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2019.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

A widespread Rogers Communications Inc. network outage across the country Friday morning is interrupting internet, cellular and 9-1-1 services and affecting payment systems.

The outage comes as Rogers is attempting to win regulatory approval of its $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. and follows a nationwide wireless network outage that affected Rogers customers last April.

Interac said in a statement that debit services are currently unavailable online and at checkout and that e-Transfer is also widely down, affecting the ability to send and receive payments.

Toronto police said on Twitter that due to “technical difficulties” with the Rogers network, some people are having problems calling 9-1-1.

“We are working to resolve these issues,” the police service said.

Ottawa police said on Twitter that the outage is Canada-wide and affecting both cell and internet services, and advised that customers having issues connecting with 9-1-1 try to call from a landline or a cellphone with another provider.

Rogers tweeted that it is “aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” the telecom and media giant tweeted. “We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

The company did not disclose what caused the outage or the number of customers affected. However, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, about 20,000 problems were reported on Friday as of 7:45 ET.

A Rogers spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last April, Rogers experienced a nationwide wireless outage that lasted 16 hours, just as Canada grappled with a serious third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said at the time that the issue stemmed from a software update by its supplier Ericsson, which caused devices to be disconnected from the network, and vowed to conduct an in-depth review to prevent similar problems from occurring again.

What services have been affected?

Independent internet service provider TekSavvy Solutions Inc., which buys network access from large telecoms and then sells service to its own customers, was also affected.

“Please note that there is currently a large scale incumbent outage that is impacting many of their own internet users, as well as third-party customers like TekSavvy. This also impacts our contact centre phone lines. There is currently no ETA for a resolution,” the Chatham, Ont.-based company said on Twitter.

Rogers had 8.91-million postpaid and 1.15-million prepaid wireless subscribers and 2.25-million retail internet customers at the end of March. (Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

With reports from James Bradshaw and The Canadian Press.

