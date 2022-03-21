Rogers corporate head office and headquarters seen from Ted Rogers Way in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. plans to add two more directors, including a Rogers family member, to its board, following a dramatic boardroom battle that that culminated in chair Edward Rogers replacing five of the company’s independent directors last year.

David Robinson, the nephew of Rogers family matriarch Loretta Rogers, and Ryerson University president and vice-chancellor Mohamed Lachemi have been nominated to be elected to the Rogers board at the company’s annual general meeting on April 20.

The nominations were disclosed in the company’s most recent proxy circular.

Mr. Robinson is a member of the 10-person advisory committee that oversees the Rogers Control Trust, which controls the telecom through its ownership of 97.5 per cent of the voting class A shares.

He was not among the trust members who voted last year, at the height of the boardroom and family conflict, to block Mr. Rogers’s attempt to overhaul the company’s leadership. The Globe previously reported that only Loretta Rogers, Martha Rogers, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Toronto Mayor John Tory voted in favour of a motion to restrict Mr. Rogers’s ability to exercise voting control over the company. The motion failed because it needed seven votes to pass.

Mr. Robinson is the chief commercial officer for Canadian payment processor Foghorn Payments Inc. and spent nearly three decades working at Rogers, including in the role of president and CEO of Rogers Bank.

Mr. Lachemi sits on the Ryerson University board with Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri, who is the chair of that board. Jack Cockwell, who was appointed to the Rogers board by Mr. Rogers last year, is vice-chair of the Ryerson board.

The proxy circular also disclosed that Joe Natale, the former CEO who was ousted last November amid the battle for control of the wireless giant, made $27.4-million in total compensation in 2021, including $14.1-million in severance. In 2020, Mr. Natale made $11.2-million in total compensation.

Mr. Staffieri, who served as chief financial officer before being fired and then rehired as CEO made $4.6-million in total compensation.

Former Rogers director Robert Dépatie, who stepped down from the board to become president and chief operating officer of Rogers’s home and business division, received $10-million in stock options as a signing bonus.

