The Federal Court is ordering Rogers Communications Inc. to provide the Competition Bureau with documents in connection with the watchdog’s probe into the telecom’s marketing of its “Infinite” data plans.

In April, the Competition Bureau launched an inquiry into the wireless giant’s advertising of the plans, which throttle users’ speeds when they hit data thresholds instead of issuing overage charges. The inquiry came to light recently when the watchdog asked the court for an order compelling Rogers to to produce records and information relating to the Competition Bureau’s investigation.

“In particular, the bureau is examining claims that the plans have unlimited data, when there are allegedly significant reductions in data speed, known as throttling, after a certain data cap,” Sarah Brown, a spokesperson for the competition watchdog, said in a statement.

“The bureau is looking to determine if Rogers’ marketing practices raise concerns under the civil deceptive marketing provisions of the Competition Act. There is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time,” Ms. Brown added.

Rogers said in a statement sent by spokesperson Sarah Schmidt that the advertising of its infinite plans is “truthful and clear.”

“The introduction of these plans in 2019, which eliminated data overage charges, was a significant and positive development for consumers and competition,” Ms. Schmidt said.

“These types of unlimited wireless plans are common across Canada and have been offered for more than four years by Rogers and our industry competitors, and we find the bureau’s timing of this inquiry, and that it has singled out Rogers only, quite concerning,” she added.

More to come