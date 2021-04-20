 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Rogers outage may create long-lasting headaches for carrier, experts say

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Aaliyah Dasoo
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A man speaks on a mobile phone outside Rogers Communications Inc.'s annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto on April 22, 2014.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

A nationwide outage that left Rogers Communications Inc. customers without wireless service for over 12 hours on Monday has been resolved and users will be compensated, but experts say the disruption could create long-lasting headaches for the carrier.

As Canada grapples with a serious third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers users found themselves unable to text, make calls or access data on their wireless devices. That made it challenging for them to work, contact loved ones and access medical services, including booking vaccine appointments.

Rogers said the issue was caused by a software update by its supplier Ericsson, which caused devices to be disconnected from the network. Rogers and Ericsson are conducting an in-depth review to prevent similar issues from happening again, the company said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said it will automatically apply a credit, equivalent to Monday’s wireless service fee, to customers’ bills. “We know our customers depend on us and yesterday we let them down – for this we are truly sorry,” Rogers said in a statement.

The company is working exclusively with Ericsson on its buildout of 5G wireless services. Its rivals, Telus Corp. and BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada , have also inked deals with the Swedish supplier, but also plan to use gear from other vendors, such as Finland’s Nokia Corp. and South Korea’s Samsung.

Chad Kerychuk, a 46-year-old Vancouver resident, said the outage occurred just as he and his girlfriend found out they were now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The couple had difficulties booking their appointments, which requires a text-message confirmation – exacerbating an already stressful situation for Mr. Kerychuk, who suffers from asthma.

“I just kept running into all kinds of errors,” said Mr. Kerychuk, who has been a Rogers customer for more than 20 years. “Each incident like this is just one more reason to go, ‘That’s it, I’m done.’ ”

Rogers did not indicate how many of its customers were affected by the outage. Between its three brands – Rogers, Fido and Chatr – the carrier had 10.9 million wireless subscribers as of the end of last year.

Kaan Yigit, president of Toronto-based consumer research consultancy Solutions Research Group, said it’s “exceedingly rare” for a national wireless network to experience such a lengthy outage.

The incident could result in customers switching to rival carriers Telus Corp. and BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada, Mr. Yigit said. At any time, roughly 24 per cent of wireless customers are looking to save money by changing wireless providers, although not all of them follow through. For those whose contracts are about to expire, “this would be one more reason to consider another provider,” Mr. Yigit said in an e-mail.

Story continues below advertisement

Claims about network quality have become more prominent in marketing by Canada’s large telecoms, particularly amid the rollout of fifth-generation wireless technology, Mr. Yigit added. “This is a setback from that standpoint for Rogers for the credibility of those claims, at least for the short term.”

Laura Tribe, executive director of OpenMedia, an organization advocating for widespread inexpensive internet access, called it the most widespread outage in recent memory. “I think this is going to have a fairly long-lasting impact on Rogers’ relationship with some of its more frustrated customers, who may have seen this as the last straw,” she said.

Emergency services were also affected by the outage. Rogers customers could still call 911, since emergency communications rely on a separate network. However, since subscriber data was not being transmitted, if a caller hung up or was disconnected, staff at emergency call centres would not be able to call them back.

Winnipeg Police Service constable Robert Carver said the situation “reinforced how important our cellular communications are throughout the country for emergency services.”

Rogers chief technology officer Jorge Fernandes said in an online post Monday that the software upgrade affected a piece of equipment in the central part of the carrier’s wireless network. “That led to intermittent congestion and service impacts for many customers across the country,” Mr. Fernandes said.

Victor Leung, director of the Wireless Networks and Mobile Systems laboratory at the University of British Columbia, said that although software updates for telecom networks are tested extensively before being implemented, circumstances in the real world can be different than in the lab.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the real world, you have equipment from different manufacturers all working together,” Mr. Leung said. “Current equipment has to work with older equipment ... or maybe the configuration of the equipment is something they did not catch in the testing process.”

The service disruption came amid a proposed takeover by Rogers of Western Canadian cable company Shaw Communications Inc. The deal, valued at $26-billion, has faced criticism from consumer advocates and some telecoms as it would reduce the number of wireless players from four to three in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, where Shaw’s Freedom Mobile operates.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal New Democratic Party, called the outage a “symptom of a larger problem.”

“The Liberal govt must promote real competition instead of protecting the profits of telecoms giants like Rogers, Bell and Telus,” Mr. Singh wrote on Twitter.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies