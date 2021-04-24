Rogers outbid another company before deal to acquire Shaw, regulatory document shows

Rogers Communications Inc. outbid another company before striking a deal to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. for $26-billion including debt, according to a regulatory filing
Shaw CEO Brad Shaw was approached by the chief executive for an unnamed company on Jan. 6 of this year about the “strategic merits of a possible business combination,” Shaw disclosed in a document filed with regulators on Friday. No price was discussed at the meeting, which occurred nearly six months after Mr. Shaw dined with Rogers CEO Joe Natale in Calgary and discussed the possibility of a merger.
At a Jan. 13 meeting, Mr. Shaw told his company’s board about the unsolicited offer from the company, referred to as “Party A” in the document. Shaw’s financial adviser, TD Securities, presented a number of options for the company, including selling to a private equity buyer.
Mr. Shaw invited Mr. Natale to another meeting in Calgary on Jan. 29. “These discussions continued to be exploratory in nature and no indicative terms were proposed,” the filing says.
In early February, Mr. Shaw invited both Mr. Natale and the other CEO to submit preliminary proposals. Rogers offered $35 per share, falling short of Company A’s $37-per-share offer.
Rogers boosted its offer to $40.50 per share on Feb. 22, while its competitor came in at $39.25 per share. On Feb. 27, Party A revised its offer again, matching the price being offered by Rogers, but its proposal “continued to contain certain regulatory issues that had previously been identified as being of concern.”
The acquisition is expected to face intense regulatory scrutiny as it would reduce the number of wireless competitors from four to three in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, where Shaw’s wireless business Freedom Mobile operates. It requires approvals from the Competition Bureau, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
Shaw’s board discussed the two proposals on Feb. 28, concluding that Party A’s proposed regulatory approach was less attractive than the one Rogers had tabled and that Party A’s offer contained conditions that the directors found unacceptable.
“Following this discussion, the Board determined that it would not be prepared to recommend proceeding with Party A’s proposal unless these issues were addressed,” the filing says. “Party A’s CEO advised Mr. Shaw that Party A was not prepared to amend its proposal to address those issues.”
On March 12, Shaw and Rogers entered into an exclusivity agreement as they hammered out the details of the deal, which was announced on March 15.
Rogers and Shaw expect the deal to close in the first half of 2022.
