Report on Business

Rogers posts lower profit, revenue despite wireless, internet subscriber gains

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Rogers Communications Inc. saw its fourth quarter profits and revenue decline from a year ago, even as it added new wireless and internet subscribers.

Rogers had $3.68-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, down 7 per cent from a year ago when it reported $3.95-billion of revenue. The company said the decline was driven largely by an 8-per-cent drop in wireless service revenues, as the pandemic halted travel and resulted in a steep drop in roaming charges. Overage revenue also declined, as customers continued to switch to unlimited data packages which throttle users’ speeds when they hit their data limits instead of racking up charges.

The Toronto-based telecom saw its quarterly profit decline by 4 per cent to $449-million, compared to $468-million during the same period last year. The earnings amounted to 89 cents per share, down from 92 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts had been expecting $468-million in profits and $3.77-billion in revenue, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Rogers added 114,000 net new wireless subscribers and 19,000 net new internet subscribers during the quarter.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainty from the pandemic, we remain committed to investing in our customers and our country by expanding our world-class networks that Canadians are relying on and continuing to build out Canada’s largest 5G network, which will play an important role in Canada’s long-term productivity and post-pandemic recovery efforts,” president and chief executive Joe Natale said in a statement.

