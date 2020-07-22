Rogers profit drops 53 per cent as COVID-19 pandemic hits revenue

Rogers Communications Inc. saw its second-quarter profit fall by 53 per cent as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lower revenue and higher bad debt expenses.

Rogers reported $279-million in net income for the three-month period ended June 30, down from $591-million a year ago. The earnings amount to 54 cents per share, down from $1.15 during the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers earned 60 cents per share, down from $1.16 a year ago and below the consensus analyst estimate of 73 cents per share from S&P Capital IQ.

Story continues below advertisement

Its revenue for the quarter was $3.16-billion, down 17 per cent from a year ago when it had $3.78-billion in revenue. Analysts had been expecting second-quarter revenue of $3.18 billion.

“Our second quarter results reflect the economic pressures we saw in our business as Canadians adapted to the challenges of COVID-19,” Rogers president and CEO Joe Natale said in a statement.

“As Canada’s business environment slowly improves, we will rely on our strong balance sheet, world-class networks, and leading market share position to support long-term growth and drive shareholder value.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.