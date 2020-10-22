Rogers profit falls 14%; third-quarter revenue tops forecasts

Open this photo in gallery A man speaks on his cell phone in front of a Rogers Communications sign in Toronto, on April 22, 2014. Mark Blinch/Reuters

Rogers Communications Inc. reported $512-million in net income during the third quarter, down 14 per cent from a year ago when it had $593-million in profit.

Its third-quarter revenue totaled $3.67-billion, down slightly from $3.75-billion a year ago but above the consensus analyst estimate of $3.34-billion from S&P Capital IQ.

The earnings amounted to $1.01 per share, down from $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year.

The company said in a statement that its results have recovered from the second quarter, when it saw the greatest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are still down from a year ago.

“Our company has adjusted well throughout the pandemic and will continue driving cost and service improvements while we remain focused on investing for the long-term in our leading networks, including bringing Canada’s largest 5G network to even more communities,” Rogers president and CEO Joe Natale said in a statement.

