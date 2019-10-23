 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Rogers cuts revenue outlook as third-quarter profit dips

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rogers Communications reported results on Wednesday morning.

MARK BLINCH/Reuters

Rogers Communications Inc. cut its financial guidance as it reported a profit of $593 million in its latest quarter, compared with $594 million in the same quarter last year.

The cable and wireless company says it earned $1.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $1.15 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $3.75 billion, down from nearly $3.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $622 million or $1.19 per diluted share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $625 million or $1.21 a year ago.

Analysts had estimated $1.31 per share of adjusted earnings with $3.87 billion of revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

In its outlook, Rogers said it now expects its 2019 revenue compared with 2018 to range between a decrease of one per cent and growth of one per cent. That compared with earlier guidance for growth of three to five per cent.

Guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was lowered to growth of three to five per cent compared with earlier expectations for growth of seven to nine per cent.

Capital spending expectations were also cut to between $2.75 billion and $2.85 billion from between $2.85 billion and $3.05 billion.

It was the first full quarter since the Toronto-based company adopted a new pricing model for its wireless services, one that includes unlimited amount of data for a fixed price per month, but uses slower wireless speeds after a monthly cap is exceeded instead of adding overage fees.

Rogers was the first of Canada’s national wireless companies to adopt fixed monthly prices for its wireless data plans but the move has been matched by Bell and Telus. Freedom Mobile – which competes against three national carriers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, already had similar plans.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter