Rogers pulls financial guidance as pandemic hits profit, revenue

Alexandra Posadzki
Rogers Communications Inc. is reporting a drop in its first-quarter earnings and revenue and withdrawing its financial guidance as it grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogers saw its first-quarter revenue decline by 5 per cent to $3.42-billion, from $3.59-billion a year ago.

It identified a number of factors including lower handset sales due to the pandemic and a decline in roaming revenues as the company suspended fees to help travellers get home.

Rogers also saw a 12-per-cent drop in its media revenues as advertising declined and major sports leagues were suspended in mid-March.

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31 was $352-million, down 10 per cent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $391-million.

The earnings amounted to 68 cents per share, compared to 76 cents per share during the same period last year.

Rogers added 257,000 postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter, down from 295,000 during the same first quarter of last year. (Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

Rogers attributed the decrease to the pandemic, which led to Rogers temporarily shuttering many of its stores and lower market activity by Canadians.

"We began to see the impact of COVID-19 in the final few weeks of [the first quarter] and have quickly adapted our operations to continue delivering critical services to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Joe Natale, Rogers president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Our strong balance sheet positions us well to manage through this crisis. Our networks are seeing unprecedented levels of activity and demand."

Rogers also withdrew the financial guidance it originally issued on Jan. 22, saying that the uncertainty surrounding the duration and potential outcomes of the pandemic has made it impossible to predict the impact on the company’s financials.

