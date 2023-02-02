Ethernet cables are seen in front of Rogers Communications logo. Rogers reported a 6% increase in revenue in the fourth quarter.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T boosted its fourth-quarter profit by 25 per cent to $508-million as it generated more revenue from its wireless division and trimmed costs in its cable business.

The Toronto-based telecom and media giant earned $4.17-billion in revenue during the three-month period ended Dec. 31, up 6 per cent from a year ago when it had $3.92-billion in revenue.

The growth was driven primarily by its wireless division, which benefited from higher roaming revenues associated with increased travel, as well as its media division which earned more revenue from its sports business as well as from advertising.

The fourth-quarter earnings amounted to $1.00 per diluted share, up from 80 cents per diluted share. After adjusting for various items, Rogers had $1.09 of earnings per diluted share, up 14 per cent from a year ago when it had 96 cents of earnings.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share and revenue of $4.16-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

The company also added 193,000 postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter, compared to 141,000 during the same quarter the previous year.

Postpaid customers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers who pay upfront for wireless services.

“We executed with discipline and delivered impressive growth in wireless and media, while setting solid growth targets for 2023,” Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement.

Mr. Staffieri added that the telecom remains committed to its $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T, which is awaiting the final approval from Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.