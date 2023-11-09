Open this photo in gallery: A Rogers Communications sign is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T saw a net loss of $99-million during its most recent quarter, even as its revenue grew 36 per cent year over year to $5.09-billion.

The telecom attributed the loss, which compared to a net profit of $371-million a year ago, to higher depreciation and amortization, higher finance costs and higher restructuring, acquisition and other costs, primarily related to its recent acquisition and continuing integration of Shaw Communications Inc.

The company also took a $422-million loss on an obligation to purchase at fair value the non-controlling interest in one of its joint ventures’ investments.

After adjusting for various items such as depreciation and amortization, finance costs and income tax expenses, the company had $679-million in profit for the three month period ended Sept. 30, up 56 per cent from $436-million a year ago.

The adjusted earnings amounted to $1.27 per share, up from 84 cents per share during the same quarter last year.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $5.07-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

The Toronto-based wireless giant added 261,000 net new wireless customers during the quarter, including 225,000 net new postpaid subscribers. (Postpaid customers are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

“Six months into our Shaw integration, we’re tracking ahead of our synergy targets and deleveraging plans,” Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement.

“At the same time, we continue to introduce new technology, new innovations, and new value propositions to Canadians. The team is firing on all cylinders and executing with discipline, I am very pleased with our progress,” he added.