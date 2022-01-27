Rogers Communications Inc. saw its fourth quarter revenue increase by 6 per cent to $3.92-billion but reported less profit compared to a year ago.

The telecom and media giant reported $405-million in net income for the three month period ended Dec. 31, down from $449-million a year ago. The earnings amounted to 80 cents per share, down from 89 cents per share during the same period last year.

After adjusting for items such as restructuring, acquisition and the income tax impact of those items, the profit amounted to $486-million or 96 cents per share, down 3 per cent from a year ago and above the consensus estimate of 95 cents per share.

The revenue growth was driven by wireless subscriber additions as well as an increase in roaming revenues as travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were loosened. The media division also saw higher revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, when the NHL and the NBA postponed the start of their seasons.

Analysts had been expecting revenue of $3.85-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Rogers added 130,000 net new postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter. (Postpaid customers are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, while prepaid customers pay upfront for wireless services.)

The company said its $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. is on track to close in the first half of the year.

“We delivered strong results in our fourth quarter, led by accelerating revenue growth and solid net subscriber additions in our wireless business,” Tony Staffieri, president and CEO, said in a statement.

