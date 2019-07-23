Rogers sees strong demand for new ‘unlimited’ wireless plans

Rogers Communications Inc. says demand for new wireless plans with no overage fees has been strong, with many customers willing to pay more for the option, a bright spot for the company after it added fewer new subscribers in the second quarter.

The Toronto-based communications provider said Tuesday that 365,000 customers have moved to one of the plans it introduced six weeks ago, noting that two thirds of those subscribers actually chose to move from a cheaper plan into one of the “unlimited” options (Rogers dramatically slows users’ browsing speeds after they hit a monthly data cap but doesn’t charge additional fees).

Rogers kicked off a shift in industry dynamics when it announced the new pricing and its rivals BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. quickly followed with similar plans.

Chief executive officer Joe Natale said Rogers made the changes with the goal of increasing data usage by eliminating the customer concern of overage charges. The shift was also meant to prepare for 5G wireless technology, (which will be faster and feature much lower lag time than current networks), “by shifting the value proposition from capped data to a focus on the quality and capability of the service.”

“While it is still early days, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said on an investor call after Rogers announced its second-quarter financial results. “I truly believe it is the right time to lean in and drive this industry direction.”

Some financial analysts have warned the pricing changes could lead to slower growth and Mr. Natale acknowledged that Rogers will see a reduction in overage fees, which account for about 5 per cent of current revenue. Yet, he said, “Overall, we believe the small moderation in short-term growth rates will yield sustainable, superior economics in the medium and long-term.”

The company also recently launched new $0-down smartphone offers, allowing customers to finance the cost of a device over either two or three years. There is some uncertainty as to whether the three-year option complies with federal regulations, but Mr. Natale said he believes it is in line with “the overall agenda” of the government in terms of promoting more affordable wireless options. He said more than 50 per cent of customers who have signed up for device financing in the past two weeks have selected three-year terms.

The benefit to Rogers of the switch to device financing is that it will spend less on smartphone subsidies as customers will pay off the entire cost of the handset over time. Under most existing options, wireless carriers still subsidize part of the device cost.

Rogers added 77,000 contract wireless customers in the quarter, down from 122,000 in the same period last year and falling short of average analyst expectations in the range of 80,000 to 85,000.

The decline comes after Shaw Communications Inc.’s regional carrier Freedom Mobile added 62,000 new subscribers in the three months ended May 31, up from 47,000 during the same period in 2018.

But Rogers does not attribute the result to increased competition, saying it added fewer subscribers as a consequence of “overall softness in the market” and its own “disciplined” approach, suggesting it offered fewer incentives such as large handset subsidies or promotional pricing plans to win customers.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige noted that the second-quarter numbers met profitability expectations but came up short on new subscriber additions.

Revenue from wireless service increased by 3 per cent to $1.8-billion and Rogers said the average monthly wireless bill was $67.16 in the quarter, up from $64.80 one year ago.

At the cable division, Rogers added 22,000 new internet customers, but lost 26,000 television subscribers, a worse result than analysts expected. But revenue for the cable unit still increased by 1 per cent to $997-million.

Rogers’s overall revenue increased by 1 per cent to $3.8-billion, slightly less consensus forecasts, while profit grew by 10 per cent to $591-million. Rogers earned $1.15 per share or $1.16 after adjustments, also just short of expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 9 per cent at $1.6-billion, ahead of estimates, which helped drive the overall profit growth. That increase stemmed in part from accounting changes that made for a favourable comparison to last year’s numbers. But Rogers said customers spending more on internet services at the cable division and lower Toronto Blue Jays salaries at Rogers Media also contributed to the growth. (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.)

The sale of Rogers’s magazine business during the quarter contributed to lower revenue at the media division but higher EBITDA, the company said.

