Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom Reporter

Rogers Communications Inc. is selling its entire stake in Cogeco Inc. and subsidiary Cogeco Communications Inc. for $829-million as the Toronto-based telecom looks to pay down debt following its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

Rogers is selling the shares in a private transaction to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Cogeco will then repurchase some of the shares, leaving the Caisse with roughly 16.1 per cent of all outstanding shares of Cogeco Communications.

“This sale further demonstrates our commitment to strengthen our investment grade balance sheet and aggressively reduce our debt leverage ratio,” Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement.

More to come

