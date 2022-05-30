A cell tower outside the One Mount Pleasant Road offices of Rogers Communications in Toronto. March 15, 2021Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. have agreed not to close their $26-billion merger until either they reach a deal with the Commissioner of Competition or win a challenge in front of the Competition Tribunal.

Matthew Boswell, the Commissioner of Competition, has filed an application to block the merger of the country’s two largest cable networks. The Competition Bureau’s case focuses on potential harm to Canada’s wireless sector if Rogers were permitted to acquire Shaw’s Freedom Mobile, Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier.

Rogers has committed to selling Freedom and is in the midst of a sale process for the wireless carrier, which has about two million customers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Rogers has held talks with a number of potential suitors, including Quebecor Inc., which owns Montreal-based telecom Videotron Ltd., The Globe previously reported.

Toronto-based Rogers and Calgary-based Shaw have also agreed to the bureau’s request for an expedited hearing process, the watchdog said in a news release Monday.

Under Canadian competition law, companies are free to close a deal after a period of time has elapsed. However, in the case of Rogers’ proposed takeover of Shaw, the merger was also subject to approvals from two additional regulators – the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).

The CRTC has already approved the takeover with some conditions attached, while ISED was still reviewing the transfer of Shaw’s wireless licenses.

Speaking at TD Securities’ telecom and media conference last week, Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri called the temporary injunction that the competition watchdog was seeking “a bit academic,” as the companies are unable to close the deal without ISED’s approval.

