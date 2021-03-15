Rogers, Shaw could be forced to divest wireless assets in deal expected to face regulatory hurdles

Rogers Communications Inc.’s bid to buy Shaw Communications Inc. for $20.4-billion could face significant hurdles from a government that has been pushing to increase wireless competition and lower cellphone bills.
The deal, announced Monday, would eliminate Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile. The federal government spent years trying to encourage competition so that a fourth national player could emerge in Canada’s mobile market, including by setting aside spectrum – airwaves used to transmit wireless signals – for new entrants.
Shaw, which has purchased some of that set-aside spectrum, had a total of 1.9-million wireless subscribers as of Nov. 30, a figure that includes subscribers to its Shaw Mobile brand, which it launched last summer. Shaw Mobile is available as part of a bundle to the telecom’s internet customers in Alberta and British Columbia and was launched in an attempt to win back internet subscribers from Vancouver-based rival Telus, which has been eating away at Shaw’s market share.
Rogers had 10.9 million wireless subscribers as of Dec. 31. The two companies also own cable networks – Rogers in the east and Shaw in the west. Shaw’s founder JR Shaw, who passed away last March, and Rogers founder Ted Rogers, who died in 2008, struck a deal in 1994 that saw them carve up English Canada.
The deal is subject to approval by the Competition Bureau, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the government has been clear that greater affordability, competition and innovation in the Canadian telecom sector are priorities.
“These goals will be front and centre in analyzing the implications of today’s news,” Mr. Champagne said in a statement.
Rogers has promised to make a number of investments if the deal goes through, including creating up to 3,000 new jobs in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan, spending $2.5-billion on rolling out 5G networks in those provinces and creating a new $1-billion fund to connect rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Western Canada to high-speed internet.
Scotiabank analyst Jeff Fan said that over the past year, regulators have shifted towards network investment as a major priority.
“But was that shift enough to allow the wireless industry to consolidate from four players to three in three of Canada’s most populated provinces? Or will the regulators approve the deal with divestitures such as subscribers, spectrum licenses and network wholesale arrangement to a new fourth?” Mr. Fan wrote in a note to clients.
“Are the network investments promised by [Rogers] enough?” he added.
The announcement also comes ahead of a spectrum auction for airwaves deemed critical for fifth-generation wireless services, and a key wireless decision from the CRTC. The regulator is expected to announce in the coming weeks or months whether Canada’s large national carriers should be forced to open up their wireless networks to resellers in order to increase competition in the wireless market.
The CRTC has said its preliminary view is that the benefits of mandating access to wireless resellers without their own networks, known in the industry as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), would outweigh the risks. The large telecoms, including Rogers, have opposed such a policy, arguing that it would dissuade them from investing in their networks at a critical juncture. Regional carrier Shaw has also opposed mandatory MVNO access. The company told the regulator during hearings in Gatineau last year that wireless resellers would be targeting the same customer segment that Freedom serves, but without making any network investments. Shaw has invested billions in its wireless networks since it acquired Freedom, then called Wind Mobile Corp., in 2016.
Mr. Fan suggested that the CRTC might re-evaluate its position in response to the “potentially significant change to the industry structure.”
If divestitures are required to satisfy regulators, Mr. Fan said he believes that Quebecor Inc. and rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. could be interested in expanding beyond their current footprints of Quebec and Manitoba, respectively. Cogeco Communications Inc., which has been looking to get into the wireless industry, could snap up wireless assets in Ontario.
“These transactions would provide an elegant solution for the regulators to keep the industry from consolidating down to three players,” Mr. Fan said.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.