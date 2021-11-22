Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. will give both telecoms the scale they need to compete effectively against global streaming giants and to deliver 5G wireless services, Edward Rogers and Brad Shaw told Canada’s telecom regulator Monday.

The sons of the late founders of Rogers and Shaw kicked off five days of Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission hearings. The regulator is reviewing the transfer of Shaw’s broadcasting distribution business to Rogers.

Mr. Rogers said that although his company’s primary competitors are BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., Rogers also increasingly competes with global platforms and brands.

Both BCE, which owns Bell Canada, and Telus, have asked the CRTC to reject Rogers’s application to acquire Shaw’s broadcasting distribution business, which includes a satellite TV service called Shaw Direct, and cable television services in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northern Ontario.

“Today’s telecommunications networks require scale to compete on the world stage,” said Mr. Rogers, the chair of both Rogers Communications and the family trust that controls the Toronto-based telecom.

Mr. Shaw, the chief executive of Shaw Communications, said the Calgary-based telecom needs deep-pocketed Rogers to help it deliver fifth-generation wireless services – an endeavour that will require billions of investment.

“Simply put, Shaw cannot do it alone. We need the scale, strength and resources of the combined Shaw and Rogers assets,” Mr. Shaw said.

The hearings come after weeks of turmoil at Rogers, which culminated in the departure of the wireless giant’s CEO, Joe Natale, last week. Mr. Natale departed the company after Mr. Rogers, the chair of Rogers and the family trust that controls the telecom, reconstituted the company’s board through a written resolution, without holding a shareholder meeting – a move that was opposed by his mother, Loretta Rogers, and sisters Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers.

Mr. Natale was replaced by the company’s former chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, bringing full circle a shakeup that began when Mr. Rogers first attempted to make the leadership change in late September.

Two other regulators are also reviewing the takeover – the Competition Bureau and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED). The deal is expected to face intense scrutiny because it could eliminate Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile.

