Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would “greatly reduce” competition and choice for consumers of broadcasting services, rival Telus Corp. told Canada’s telecom regulator on Tuesday.

If approved, the merger would give the combined company the scale to buy exclusive access to foreign content, Stephen Schmidt, vice-president of telecom policy and chief regulatory legal counsel at Telus, told the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

It would also turn Rogers into a “gatekeeper” for Canadian programming services, which would come to depend on the Toronto-based telecom and media giant for their survival, Mr. Schmidt added. “No safeguards will be able to effectively protect against the scale that Rogers will gain.”

Telus and BCE Inc., which owns Bell Canada, have both asked the commission to deny Rogers’ application. The regulator is reviewing the transfer of Shaw’s broadcasting distribution business to Rogers, including a satellite TV service called Shaw Direct, and cable television services in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The hearing comes after weeks of boardroom and family drama that engulfed Rogers and resulted in the departure of five of the company’s independent directors and its chief executive, Joe Natale. Mr. Natale was replaced by the company’s former chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, last week.

Ted Woodhead, senior vice-president of regulatory affairs at Rogers, told the regulator on Monday that the CRTC already has comprehensive rules in place that address concerns about the increased bargaining strength the combined company would have when negotiating for content.

Edward Rogers, the chair of Rogers and the family trust that controls the Toronto-based wireless giant, and Shaw CEO Brad Shaw said on Monday that their companies require greater scale to compete against global streaming giants.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.