A sign is pictured outside a Rogers Communications retail store on July 20, 2017.Chris Wattie/Reuters

Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T and Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T have extended the deadline for their contested $26-billion merger until the end of the year as they await regulatory approvals.

Toronto-based Rogers announced the extension on Wednesday as it reported $409-million in profits in its second quarter, up 35 per cent from a year ago when it had $302-million in profits. The earnings amounted to 76 cents per share, up from 60 cents per share.

Its revenue for the three-month period ended June 30 was $3.87-billion, up 8 per cent compared to $3.58-billion during the same period last year.

The Competition Bureau is attempting to block the merger of Canada’s two largest cable companies, arguing that it would result in higher prices and poorer service, particularly for wireless customers.

Rogers has struck a deal to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc. QBR-B-T for $2.85-billion in an attempt to address those concerns.

The wireless giant said on Wednesday that it is continuing to work with Quebecor to produce definitive transaction documents for the Freedom Mobile sale. “The parties will provide an update in due course,” the company said in a press release.

More to come

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.