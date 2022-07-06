Mediation talks between Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Canada’s competition watchdog regarding the telecoms’ contested $26-billion merger did not result in a resolution, the companies said Wednesday.

The aim of the talks, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, was to reach a settlement that would resolve the Competition Bureau’s objections to Rogers’ takeover of Shaw.

Rogers RCI-B-T and Shaw SJR-B-T said in a statement that they are “not precluded from continuing discussions with the commissioner at any time” and “intend to continue to work constructively with the commissioner to highlight the many benefits of the merger.”

The Commissioner of Competition is attempting to block the merger of Canada’s two largest cable companies, arguing that the deal would result in higher prices, poorer service and fewer choices for consumers, particularly for wireless services.

In order to address those concerns, Rogers struck a deal last month to sell Shaw’s wireless carrier Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc. QBR-B-T, which owns Montreal-based cable company Videotron Ltd., for $2.85-billion. Freedom is Canada’s fourth-largest carrier, with 1.7 million customers in Ontario, Alberta and B.C., and has been credited with reducing wireless prices in recent years.

However, the sale does not include 450,000 Shaw Mobile customers in Western Canada, who receive discounted wireless services bundled with their cable and internet. Rogers plans to hold on to those customers.

The takeover still requires approval from the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, which oversees the transfer of wireless licences. The deadline for the deal to close is July 31.

