Shaw logos on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Jan. 17, 2019.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Competition Bureau has requested an order from the Competition Tribunal blocking Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., arguing that the deal would substantially lessen competition by eliminating Rogers’ closest competitor in the wireless sector.

Canada’s competition watchdog is also requesting an injunction to stop the cable companies from closing the deal until the application can be heard.

Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, said the Bureau reached its conclusions after a “rigorous investigation.”

“Eliminating Shaw would remove a strong, independent competitor in Canada’s wireless market – one that has driven down prices, made data more accessible, and offered innovative services to its customers. We are taking action to block this merger to preserve competition and choice for an essential service that Canadians expect to be affordable and high quality,” Mr. Boswell said in a statement.

Rogers and Shaw said in a press release over the weekend that they have offered to address the Bureau’s concerns by proposing to sell all of Freedom Mobile, Shaw’s wireless business which has roughly 2 million customers in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. The companies are currently engaged in a sale process for Freedom. The Globe previously reported that Quebecor Inc. has been invited to join the talks.

The Competition Bureau said its investigation found that since entering the wireless business in 2016 by acquiring Wind Mobile, Shaw has established itself as a strong, disruptive competitor.

The wireless carrier, which was rebranded Freedom Mobile, has increased its market share by making improvements to its network and wooing customers with aggressive pricing, larger data buckets and innovative services, the competition watchdog said in a press release Monday afternoon.

Data obtained by the Bureau indicates that there is a high level of wireless customer switching between Rogers and Shaw, making the two companies close competitors, the watchdog said.

However, since the merger between Rogers and Shaw was announced in March 2021, Shaw has scaled back its network investments and reduced its marketing efforts, resulting in decreased competition in the wireless market, the Bureau alleges.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.