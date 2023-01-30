Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T and Quebecor Inc. QBR-T have extended the deadline for their proposed deal until mid-February as they await the final signoff from Canada’s Industry Minister.

The deal would see Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron acquire Shaw’s Freedom Mobile wireless carrier for $2.85-billion, before Rogers RCI-T-T takes over Shaw for $20-billion.

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has to approve the transfer of Shaw’s wireless licenses to Videotron in order for the deal to go ahead. Mr. Champagne recently indicated to the Toronto Star that he is in no rush to approve the transfer and that he wishes to ensure that commitments made by Videotron, such as to bring down wireless prices outside of its home province of Quebec, are enforceable.

In extending their deadline until Feb. 17, the three companies said they remain committed to the deal, which has faced obstacles and delays and has been in the works for nearly two years.