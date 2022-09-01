Rogers Communications Inc. signage is pictured in Ottawa on July 12, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. says its lenders have agreed to give the company more time to close the planned acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc., in return for up to $775-million in extra fees on financing for a $26-billion takeover that’s been delayed by regulatory opposition.

On Wednesday, Rogers won a one-year extension on a deadline to buy back bonds the telecom company issued in March to finance its planned acquisition of Calgary-based Shaw. Under the debt offering’s original terms, Toronto-based Rogers was obligated to buy back the bonds at 101 cents on the dollar if the deal didn’t close by the end of the year. Bondholders have now agreed to extend the deadline to Dec. 31, 2023.

In return for the extension, Rogers will pay bondholders an initial consent fee of $520-million. The company may also be on the hook for an additional $255-million in fees, depending on when the Shaw takeover closes. If the deal is called off, Rogers will buy back the bonds.

In March, Rogers sold eight issues of U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar-denominated bonds with maturities that ranged from three to 30 years. Since then, interest rates have soared, as central banks hiked benchmark borrowing costs on inflation concerns. The fees Rogers agreed to pay bondholders for the extension represent, in part, compensation for the higher cost of borrowing in the current credit market.

The federal Competition Bureau is attempting to block Rogers’ acquisition of Shaw, arguing it will weaken competition in wireless markets, resulting in higher cellphone bills. To meet those concerns, Rogers agreed this summer to sell Shaw-owned cellphone provider Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.

The telecom companies and antitrust agency are scheduled to argue their case before a federal tribunal in November.

Rogers and Shaw first announced their merger plans in March, 2021, and forecast they would close the transaction in the first half of this year. Opposition from regulators has delayed the deal and some analysts now predict it may take until the summer of 2023 to close the takeover.

