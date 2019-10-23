Rogers stock drops as unlimited wireless plans hit overage fees

Rogers Communications Inc.’s stock took a 6-per-cent hit in morning trading, after the telecom cut its earnings and revenue guidance based on the popularity of unlimited data plans.
One million Canadian customers have signed up for wireless plans that do not charge users for exceeding data limits, which Rogers introduced in June, the company said in its third-quarter earnings report.
The financial impact of lower overage fees contributed to Rogers missing third-quarter profit estimates, while reducing its forecast for 2019 sales growth to between -1 per cent and 1 per cent, a substantial cut from the previous target range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent.
“Customer adoption is three times higher than originally expected, reflecting pent-up demand for worry-free data,” Rogers chief executive Joe Natale said in a release.
“While the reduction in overage fees from these plans will impact our results in the next few quarters, the underlying economics of device financing and unlimited plans are favourable and position us for long-term growth.”
With all three national carriers having introduced unlimited data plans, the shortfall in Rogers’ wireless results also put other telecom stocks under pressure on Wednesday, with both BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. shares down by around 2 per cent.
“This impact comes faster and at a greater impact than even we had cautiously expected, and is apt to linger until 2021 as customers continue to migrate to the new plans,” Citi analyst Adam Ilkowitz said in a note.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.