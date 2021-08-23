Rogers Sugar names Mike Walton as next CEO as John Holliday to retire

Rogers Sugar Inc. says Mike Walton has been named president and chief executive of Rogers Sugar and Lantic Inc., effective Oct. 4.

The appointment of Walton comes as John Holliday, the current head of Rogers Sugar and Lantic, plans to retire.

Walton is currently chief operating officer of Lantic and president of its subsidiary, The Maple Treat Corp.

Holliday has led the company since 2015.

He will remain with Lantic as a strategic adviser to the CEO until April 29, 2022.

Roger Sugar is a holding company that owns Lantic.

