Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T has a new chief technology officer, veteran telecom executive Ron McKenzie, in a wake of a nationwide outage earlier this month that resulted in the company promising change and investment to ensure network reliability.

Canada’s largest cell phone company handed responsibility for the systems that support 12 million customers to Mr. McKenzie after a lengthy, nationwide shutdown of wireless and internet services on July 8 outraged customers, prompted a government review and created new regulatory challenges for Rogers’ planned $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

In an open letter to customers last week, Rogers chief executive officer Tony Staffieri apologized for the outage and said: “You have my personal commitment that Rogers will make every change and investment needed to help ensure that it will not happen again.”

A company spokesperson said in a statement that “Rogers can confirm Jorge Fernandes will be stepping step down from his role as Chief Technology and Information Officer. Effective immediately, Ron McKenzie becomes Chief Technology and Information Officer.”

Mr. Fernandes joined Rogers just over four years ago from Vodafone Group plc, where he was chief technology officer for its U.K. division.

The July 8 service disruption, which the company has said was caused by a maintenance update, is the second major outage impacting Rogers customers in just over a year. In April 2021, the company’s wireless services went down across the country. Mr. Fernandes said at the time that the 2021 outage was caused by a software update by Rogers’s supplier Ericsson, which caused devices to be disconnected from the network.

On Wednesday night, Rogers updated the leadership team on its website and listed Mr. McKenzie as chief technology and information officer. He is former president of Rogers for Business, the division that offers wireless and internet services to corporate clients.

Mr. McKenzie joined Rogers’ technology team three years ago and led the company’s technology transformation projects during the pandemic. He has three decades of telecom experience.

Prior to landing at the Toronto-based company, Mr. McKenzie spent 10 years in Shaw’s executive team, including a stint as the Calgary-based telecom’s chief operating officer. He holds an electrical engineering degree from University of Toronto and has attended Harvard University’s telecom management training programs.

