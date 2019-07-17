 Skip to main content

Report on Business Rogers to open 5G innovation lab in Waterloo, Ont.

Waterloo, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Rogers has also been working with Swedish 5G network vendor Ericsson.

Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. says it will open a new innovation lab in Waterloo, Ont., in September to advance the commercialization of fifth-generation wireless networks that will begin to roll out next year.

The initiative includes a three-year partnership with Communitech, which promotes and supports Waterloo Region as a community for innovative startups and larger technology players.

Rogers says its Waterloo lab will complement other 5G research work it has been doing at the University of British Columbia.

The Toronto-based company, which owns one of Canada’s three national wireless networks as well as cable television, internet and media businesses, has also been working with Swedish 5G network vendor Ericsson.

5G wireless networks are expected to carry vastly more data traffic than current 4G networks, opening up a wider array of uses for collecting and transmitting information through connected devices.

Rogers says the Waterloo 5G innovation lab will help it bridge the gap between the conceptual potential of the technology and commercialization.

