Rogers tops forecasts as cable, media gains bolster first-quarter results

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Open this photo in gallery

The Rogers Communications building, in Toronto, on March 15, 2021.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Rogers Communications Inc. beat analyst expectations and grew its first-quarter revenue and profit as its cable and media businesses saw improvements.

Rogers had $3.49-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, up 2 per cent from a year ago when it had $3.42-billion.

Its profit for the quarter was $361-million, up 3 per cent from $352-million during the same period last year. The earnings amounted to 70 cents per share, compared to 68 cents per share a year ago.

After adjusting for various items, Rogers had 77 cents per share in quarterly earnings, up 8 per cent from 71 cents per share during the same period last year.

Analysts had been expecting 66 cents per share in adjusted earnings and $3.35-billion in revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Rogers also added 44,000 net new postpaid wireless customers during the quarter, but lost 56,000 prepaid customers. (Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

The company is in the midst of a proposed acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. for $26-billion including debt. The deal requires the approval of the Competition Bureau, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. Rogers expects the deal to close in the first half of 2022.

