Open this photo in gallery: Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone on Monday, May 9, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Roughly 1,200 employees have left Rogers Communications Inc. as part of a voluntary staff departure program launched to eliminate duplicate roles in the wake of the telecom’s $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

Earlier this month, the Toronto-based telecom offered packages to employees in certain areas of the business should they decide to leave the company. The last work day for those who applied for the packages and were accepted was July 21.

According to a person familiar with the matter, 660 Rogers employees and 541 former Shaw employees left the combined company on that date. The Globe is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The 660 Rogers departures represent three per cent of the company’s 22,000 active employees as of Dec. 31, 2022. The 541 departures from Shaw represent six per cent of the company’s roughly 9,000 staff.

A spokesperson for Rogers declined to comment on the figures.

In a memo to employees on Wednesday, Rogers chief executive officer Tony Staffieri said the company will continue to eliminate overlapping roles after seeing only a “modest uptake” of its voluntary staff departure program.

“Late last week, we completed our Voluntary Departure Program which saw a modest uptake across both Rogers and Shaw,” read the memo, which was obtained by The Globe and Mail.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to thoughtfully review our organizational structure and address any overlap in roles,” Mr. Staffieri added.

The Globe and Mail previously reported that a number of employees had left the company before it had offered departure packages and that additional job reductions were planned. Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, a Canadian law firm that specializes in employment law, has said that since June 22, it has been contacted by numerous Rogers and Shaw employees claiming to have been laid off owing to restructuring related to the deal.

Politicians and industry observers voiced concerns about job losses in the lead-up to the takeover, as Rogers was expected to seek efficiencies during its integration with Calgary-based Shaw. The two companies previously estimated that the deal would result in $1-billion of synergies.

On Wednesday, when Rogers reported its second-quarter financial results, Mr. Staffieri said that the Shaw integration was ahead of schedule and that Rogers had already realized roughly a quarter, or $48-million, of the $200-million of cost synergies that it has forecasted for this year.

Glenn Brandt, the telecom’s chief financial officer, told analysts that those synergies have come primarily from savings relating to its third-party vendors “as well as early efforts on removing the duplication and driving efficiencies across our in-house operations.”

While announcing the voluntary departure program, Mr. Staffieri said the telecom will continue hiring new staff in order to build its networks and support its customers.

“We’re a growth company, and we remain committed to creating thousands of jobs over the next few years as we invest in our customers, communities and country,” he said at the time.

In order to secure regulatory approval of its takeover, which closed in April, Rogers promised to create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada within five years and to maintain a Calgary headquarters for at least a decade.

Although Mr. Staffieri has said that the company would also eliminate positions in areas of duplication, he noted that on a net basis the takeover would result in more jobs as the telecom redeploys its resources in growth areas.

Not all employees were eligible for the voluntary departure program. Most corporate and line-of-business roles up to the senior director level were eligible, while most customer-facing roles, media production staff and critical support functions were not.

Rogers reported revenue of $5.05-billion for the three-month period ended June 30, up 30 per cent from the same period last year, while its profit fell 73 per cent to $109-million, or 20 cents per share.

After adjusting for depreciation and amortization as well as other items, the company made $544-million in profit, up from $463-million. The adjusted earnings amounted to $1.02 a share, up from 86 cents.